Bo The Beau At Ludlow

There is certainly plenty of potential on show in the 1.25pm at Ludlow this afternoon with the likes of Postmark expected to take a big step up on his debut effort, but with a month off to recover from a frankly disappointing debut for Gary Moore, today may be the best time to catch Bo Zenith at his best.

Always seen as a genuine Triumph Hurdle contender after arriving from France following a win at Auteuil, he was weak in the market ahead of his British debut despite being sent off odds-on before trailing in a very poor third of four at Sandown.

I refuse to believe that is as good as he is based in home schooling reports, and am willing to give him one more chance here, though if he fails to win this then surely the Cheltenham Festival has to be off the agenda.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bo Zenith 1.25pm Ludlow 4/6 most bookmakers