Rocco to Deliver The Knockout Blow

Berkshire Rocco ran his best race back in 2020 when he was only beaten a neck in the Group One St Leger at Doncaster but he went off the boil a little following a Listed win at Ascot and was gelded in November 2021 for his sins, but we saw little signs of any improvement until last time out when he was stepped up in trip to win a decent contest at Southwell, seemingly with something left up his sleeve if needed.

He sticks to two miles tonight in the 8.00pm at Kempton which may be the way forward for the six-year-old, and in receipt of 3lb from biggest rival Earl Of Tyrone, plus the benefit of a fairly recent race, I am hoping he can come out on top on this occasion at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Berkshire Rocco 8.00pm Kempton 11/4 most bookmakers