Kirby Filly Could Be Well Handicapped At Market Rasen

One each way bet to start our Tuesday afternoon at Market Rasen when the Philip Kirby trained Asa heads back to the track off a lowly mark of just 99 for her handicap bow.

Formerly trained by Richard Hobson, the four-year-old ran a career best second at Leicester last November when beaten a nose in a Class Three Fillie’s Juvenile Hurdle and if she can repeat that then she could be a good thing here in this lesser event.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Asa 2.15pm Market Rasen 7/1 most bookmakers