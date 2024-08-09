Classy Filly May Be On Her Way To The Top

The Sweet Solera Stakes has always been a decent contest for a Group Three with Fallen Angel landing the prize for favourite backers last time out. Liberalised represents the Karl Burke yard this season and she may be better than she looked when running green here last time out, but it is difficult to look past Lake Victoria.

With Ryan Moore on duty in Ireland, Sean Levey get the ride on Adian O’Brien’s daughter of Frankel, and I get the feeling she could be top class.

Her one run so far was at The Curagh when she quickened up in the style of a really classy filly despite looking as green as grass, and although all out to hold off the fast finishing Red letter, she lost concentration close home. Sure to learn plenty from that experience, and with the first two pulling close to four lengths clear of the rest in a 15 runner field, and the runner up winning next time out with ease, the form looks above your average maiden, and she can only go on from there.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lake Victoria 3.40pm Newmarket 11/8 William Hill