O’Meara Horse Has Every Chance – Honestly…

Anyone who witnessed the May maiden victory of the David O’Meara trained Trueman would have added the son of Wootton Bassett to their notebooks as an improving sort who looked as if the penny had dropped. He heads into handicap company for the first time in the 7.10pm at Yarmouth tonight off a mark of 85 which looks more than fair, with further improvement expected for the step up to a mile. Add in some fairly out of sorts rivals (none of them hit a top three spot last time out), and it looks like his shrewd connections have found him another race he can win.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Trueman 7.10pm Yarmouth 9/4 most bookmakers