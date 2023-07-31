Bold and Fearless Creator Amanda Goronska On Spontaneous Threesomes, Friendships and Freedom

We had the privilege of sitting down with Miss Bikini Finalist 2022 Amanda Goronska, a dynamic and unapologetic creator making waves in the adult industry. Originally from Poland and now residing in Ireland while travelling the world, the 22-year-old Amanda shared her wild stories and exciting plans for the future in a captivating interview.

Amanda shared a captivating anecdote about her adventures with her fellow Fanspicy model, Lara Slay, during a trip to Paris. Their fearless and open-mindedness led them to unforgettable experiences, including an impromptu threesome with a receptionist and another exciting encounter with a policeman.

“After our trip to the Fanspicy villa, me and my friend Lara Slay (also a fanspicy creator) went to Paris. We fancied the receptionist and invited him up for a threesome.

Then later that night we knocked on a random hotel room door and found a policeman. We gave him our number and we had another threesome.”

Amanda’s rise to fame on Fanspicy has been nothing short of extraordinary. With a strong online presence and an ever-growing following, she has become a force to be reckoned with. When asked about her monthly earnings on Fanspicy, Amanda confidently stated, “In the first few days with no experience, I made a grand. If I put in the work, I make a few grand.” Her dedication and determination have paid off, providing her with a substantial income that surpasses her previous job’s earnings.

While in the Fanspicy villa, Amanda and other creators were shooting some content. They heard a knock at the door and were frightened. They used the large dildo that they were creating content with, and brought it down the stairs as a weapon. It turned out to be a delivery man.

Before entering the adult industry and embracing her role on Fanspicy, Amanda worked in a beauty salon and pursued a modelling career. However, it was her venture into the adult industry that truly transformed her life. “I can make money in my sleep,” she proudly declared. Amanda’s success on Fanspicy has not only provided her financial independence but also enabled her to build on her own business. She now relishes the ability to work for herself and seize every opportunity that comes her way.

Joining the adult industry and becoming part of Fanspicy has brought Amanda an incredible sense of freedom. Not only has it facilitated her travels and the establishment of her own business, but it has also connected her with a supportive community of like-minded creators. “I feel free – like I can do anything. We have a little family now and I’m friends with other creators,” she shared. Amanda has found fulfilment in the adult industry, not only for the financial gains but also for the sense of empowerment and friendships it offers.

When asked about the motivation behind her decision to enter the adult industry, Amanda acknowledged that it had been a thought lingering in her mind for two years. Finally taking the plunge, she described it as the best decision of her life, granting her the freedom she had always desired.

Amanda’s most successful content to date has been a video featuring herself and two other girls in the Fanspicy villa, engaging in a threesome. Under the petite category and with a natural look, Amanda has found her niche and captivates her audience effortlessly.

When asked to provide tips for aspiring creators, Amanda encouraged them to go for it and see what happens. She emphasised the importance of posting regularly, promoting on various social media platforms such as Twitter, and creating teaser content to engage and entice fans. Amanda’s own journey serves as a testament that success can be achieved even without prior experience.

Building her social media following has been a crucial factor in Amanda’s career. Despite challenges such as TikTok banning her content, she leveraged platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram to promote her work and collaborate with others. Reflecting on her initial apprehensions, Amanda expressed her gratitude for taking the leap and stated, “I can be sexy, revealing, and make money. And getting paid for it. I keep recommending it to everyone.”

Amanda has had memorable experiences and interactions with her fans, including fulfilling unique requests such as applying cream to her feet, which garnered significant interest from her subscribers. Interactions with other creators have been equally exhilarating, with shared experiences of shooting content together, skinny dipping, and even unexpected encounters that led to spontaneous threesomes.

As Amanda’s journey continues, fans can look forward to her upcoming projects and exclusive content. She plans to create enticing content in Bulgaria, collaborating with another Fanspicy creator to spice things up even more. Additionally, Amanda is excited to announce her involvement as a new Playboy Bunny, adding nude photoshoots to her repertoire.