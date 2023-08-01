Shhh – Top Secret Selection

A frankly disappointing field with a maximum of six runners, but we won’t care if we can trap the winner! Aidan O’Brien, Charlie Appleby, and Sir Michael Stoute have won eight of the last 10 runnings and as only one is represented here, Espionage is the pick.

The son of Galileo did well as a juvenile with a win at The Curragh and a head second in the Group One Criterium International at Saint-Cloud but was always expected to do better over middle distances and so it proved with a return victory over a mile and a half at Roscommon in Listed class. He looked as if he would improve for the race that day and if that is the case, even the 15/8 currently on offer may look good value as they flash across the line.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Espionage 3.00pm Goodwood 13/8 most bookmakers