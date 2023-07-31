Overpriced Filly Looks Interesting At Goodwood

I may have it horribly wrong (won’t be the first time), but I cannot for the life of me see why Roger Varian’s Olivia Maralda is a double figure price this afternoon, and I am hoping the bookmakers have it horribly incorrect – only time will tell on that one. According to the handicappers she is the highest rated horse in this contest by 3lb, yet as a three-year-old she gets weight from her elders which can only aid her cause.

A winner in Listed class at Epsom in June, she stepped up to this grade at Royal Ascot when fifth in the Jersey Stakes, and was beaten less than two lengths at the line. More importantly she is a daughter of Kodiac and should appreciate the cut in the ground expected here as opposed to the Good to Firm she has been racing on lately, and if she runs to form I feel she won’t be too far away at the finish.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Olivia Maralda 2.25pm Goodwood 11/1 Paddy Power