Irish Raider Has The Form In The Book

No early prices were available for the Grosser Preis von Berlin as I wrote this article and we may be talking odds-on for Al Riffa but he is still the clear form pick and my idea of a bet this afternoon with nothing jumping out for me at Leicester.

Joseph O’Brien’s four-year-old ran a career best last time out when going under by just a length to Derby winner City of Troy in the Coral Eclipse at Sandown, running on strongly despite losing a shoe and trying to give the winner 10lbs.

He tries a mile and a half for the first time here which is the big question mark for this valuable Group One, but there is plenty of stamina on the dam’s side of his pedigree, and with the Arc his long-term target, he will need to win this if he is as good as they hope he is.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Al Riffa 2.43pm Hoppegarten (Germany) 5/4 most bookmakers