Bomb-Proof Option – I wish

The predicted heavy going at Haydock has set alarm bells ringing for me but one horse who should handle it is top-weight Air Raid ahead of the six-furlong handicap at 2.50pm.

His early season form started with a good third at Redcar off a mark of 96, which he followed with an even better neck second in a Class Two at Hamilton off a mark of 95, the same as he has to suffer here. Of from June to October, he returned with a shocking run at York, again in a Class Two but I wonder if he swallowed his tongue that day as a tie is added for the first time this afternoon to help his breathing.

Four of his six career wins have been on soft ground with one on heavy (when he took this race in 2020 off exactly this mark to the pound), and with the O’Keeffe yard in great form of late and although I would have been happier with a higher draw, he may still have enough class to hit a place at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Air Raid 2.50pm Haydock 7/1 SkyBet, Paddy Power, and Betfair