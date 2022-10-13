He Should Win – And That’s The Truth

After the retirement of Stradivarius this race has lost a little of it’s gloss but it is a competitive affair nonetheless which is no great shock with £283,555 up for grabs to the winner, all the way down to £6,750 for whoever comes home sixth – nice work if you can get it. I won’t go in one horse at a time because that will fill too many pages but suffice to say I am looking at any stat that has a 75% or better success rate to it.

That leaves us with 12/1 or shorter (92%), first seven last time out (92%), aged eight or younger (92%), first six on the betting (92%), raced in the last 60 days (80%). Unsurprisingly at this level we only lose three but it’s a starting point. As we all know trainer Alan King has a 100% record in this race having sent current joint-favourite Trueshan to victory in both 2020 and 2021 and with the rains falling just in time he looks the likeliest winner again here. Eldar Eldarov looks a serious rival in receipt of 9lb from the suggestion but the St Leger winner has his first try at two miles today and common sense suggests we stick to the one guaranteed to stay this far and further.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Trueshan 1.25pm Ascot 2/1 William Hill