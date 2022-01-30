King Can Be Crowned At Ffos Las

A couple of bigger priced options have sprung up during my form study for this afternoon and the first runs at Ffos las in the 3.20pm.

Eighteen runners means that as things stand we get paid for a place one to four (or more if you shop around), and I am hopeful that Kingston King can manage that – at the very least. Sitting nearer to the bottom of the weights than the top for this Class Five handicap chase, he was last seen coming home a decent third over far shorter at Bangor in the same class when sent off the 5/2 favourite.

Two pounds lower in the handicap now, he steps back up to three miles here, but he has won over even further and placed off higher marks as well. I am hoping the return to a staying test is a shrewd move by connections, and with a heady mix of speed and stamina, a big run is on the cards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kingston King 3.20pm Ffos Las 14/1 Bet365