Bookie Buster

One last handicap to end our Saturday and I quite like the look of Andrew Balding’s Dambuster in the last over a mile and a quarter, and due off at 4.47pm.

A winner first tine out as a two-year-old here over a mile, he followed that with a last of four in the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket, after which he was gelded less than two weeks later, read into that what you will!

He returned for 2024 at Beverley when he won a novice stakes by less than a length, but that was on a softer surface and as a son of Kingman, the Good going predicted here ought to be more to his liking.

A mark of 90 for his handicap debut seems more than fair with improvement likely, and with David Probert capable of riding at the eight stone eight he is set to carry this afternoon, he should give us a decent each way run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dambuster 4.47pm Sandown 5/1 Bet365