Byker In The Groove

Byker was only beaten a neck in the Fred Winter when last seen in action at the Cheltenham Festival and if he can repeat that form, even the 6/1 odds here may ultimately prove to be pretty generous.

Only a four-year-old, there is a concern that his age group rarely win this with the last one in 2014, but on the other hand he may have the most improvement to come, and you can be pretty confident his connections will have him fully primed for another trip over the Irish Sea to plunder some of our prize money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Byker 3.15pm Haydock 5/1 Bet365