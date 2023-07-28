Proud To Be British

I for one can’t wait until the BHA organise some better racing on a Sunday with just the one meeting on the Flat and one over jumps to look through this afternoon on the one day of the week when the majority have spare time (and money) on their hands, and I feel as if I have been forced to look abroad for two of our three sensible bets, while we are on a decent run of recent winners. William Buick heads off to Germany this afternoon where he has every chance of an easy success on Nations Pride in the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis-Bayerisches Zuchtrennen, a Group One over a mile and a quarter and due to be run on good to soft ground in Munich.

Charlie Appleby’s four-year-old was last seen coming home third to Lord North in the Dubai Turf in March, but he is already a Group One winner (Saratoga Derby), and if he is 90% fit after his break, he really ought to stroll home here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nations Pride 1.50pm Munich Evens Bet365