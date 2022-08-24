“Here Kitty Kitty”

Not a bad week at all so far with quite a few winners and I am rather hopeful we can add to those when Kittykarma goes back to the races in the 2.20pm at Thirsk.

Trained by Richard Fahey, the daughter of Kitten’s Joy made her debut at Catterick at odds of 22/1 when she looked as green as grass early on before running on late on to fourth, beaten less than five lengths at the line. She looks an obvious improver with that run under her belt, and with an added furlong to cover here, I feel she can make the frame at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kittykarma 2.20pm Thirsk 8/1 Bet365