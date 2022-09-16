Boom Time At Plumpton

The racing today really is a horror show and I will be betting to pennies for that very reason, but it will be interesting if nothing else to see how Boomtime Banker gets on in the 4.20pm at Plumpton.

Her earlier form did not amount to much with a run of wide-margin defeats following her point-to-point win, yet she won last time out at Worcester at odds of 9/2.

Her trainer explained the long break (18 months) and better ground were the reasons behind her improvement, so how will she do now off 4lb higher but just the two months later?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Boomtime Banker 4.20pm Plumpton 3/1 William Hill