Botanist Can Flower

Not a great deal to talk about this Thursday as we get used to the cross over period between the flat and the National Hunt season but I have heard good things about George Baker’s Botanist, a once raced son of bated Breath who was only beaten a length on his debut at Newbury over the six furlongs.

Sticking to the same sort of trip here and with that race under his belt word is he is working like a winner in waiting and if that is the case, a big run is expected here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Botanist 2.45pm Brighton 6/4 Bet365