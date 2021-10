Staying on the Sussex coast and it may be worth risking a small bet on the Mark Johnston trained Flamborough, who seems sure to know his job ahead of his debut.

A son of Farhh, Mark rarely sends horses this far South without thinking he has found them a suitable opportunity, and although unraced until now, he is said to be working well enough to shake up a few of these and run in to a place at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Flamborough 3.55pm Brighton 9/2 Bet365