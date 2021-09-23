Irish Raider Looks Hard To Oppose

An interesting race as always for the Cheveley Park Stakes and one taken by trainer Aidan O’Brien three times in the last five renewals, and this year he relies on once raced Naas maiden winner Tenebrism who hacked up over five furlongs and should have no trouble with the sixth she faces here.

You have to wonder why she hasn’t been seen since late March, and for that reason I will go with fellow Irish raider Sacred Bridge, who has looked a bit special when winning all four starts so far, the latest at The Curragh when she cruised home by close to four lengths hard held in the Group Three Round Tower Stakes.

Hard to oppose on the evidence of my own eyes she ought to take this if in the same form, though we are heading in to Autumn and there is the risk they will start to go in their coats, so I will keep my stakes to a sensible amount.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sacred Bridge 2.25pm Newmarket 2/1 Betfair, Bet Victor and others.