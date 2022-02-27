Bottom Weight Could Go Close For F Sake

I am sorry to harp on but it really is shocking stuff again this Tuesday, and I am a firm believer that the worse quality the racing, the more shock results you can expect. I have found one in with a slim each way chance in the 3.35pm when For Fitz Sake could well have a big say.

A point-to-point winner, he failed to get off the mark despite a bumper run and three starts over hurdles, but is bred to come in to his own over the larger obstacles. One start over fences saw him upped from the two miles or so he tried over hurdles to three miles at Market Rasen on his only start so far over fences.

He jumped well enough on debut before tiring late on and climbing over the last fence, but he drop back in trip this afternoon which may prove to see him in a better light. Down 4lb in the handicap means he carries bottom weight here, and with the Morgan yard in great form he could go well at a price on a difficult day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win For Fitz Sake 3.35pm Leicester 11/4 all bookmakers