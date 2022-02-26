Balls to that! – swapping pandemic for pleasure

Forget the impending war, you could call the last two months ‘the season of erotica’ across the Atlantic. The two events of the XBIZ Awards and the AVN Awards combined to celebrate a new era of adult entertainment, leaving many feeling simply ‘ballgasmic’, while a ‘Netflix of Porn’ scooped a gobsmacking ten accolades. You could say the news ‘went down well’ on both sides of the pond.

The XBIZ and AVN Awards give recognition to the world’s best in erotic entertainment, with categories in adult toys. Among the glittering novelties on show was the Balldo, the world’s first pleasure dildo that attaches to the testicles to enhance intimacy and achieve the elusive ‘ballgasm’. It took home the ‘O’ Awards trophy last month for Outstanding Non-Powered Product.

“Thank you so much to the AVN Media Network for recognizing our unique contribution to the pleasure product industry with Balldo, and for awarding us with our first-ever ‘O’ trophy,” said Jerry Davies, CEO of the brand’s parent company Nadgerz Inc.

“Creating the Balldo was a labour of love, as we made it our mission to not only create an intimacy device that centres on an underappreciated erogenous zone, but also one that is truly a one-of-a-kind product that makes you feel something that you’ve never quite felt before. We really do appreciate this incredible acknowledgement.”

In addition, after a week of meetings and mingling at the 2022 ANME/ XBIZ Virtual Networking event, OEJ Novelty/Our Erotic Journey company principals are declaring the show a rousing success for their personal care and sexual wellness brand.

“While we had initial reservations about attending virtual shows this year, we could not be more pleased with the top-notch meeting and event programs that enabled us to successfully generate client leads, sales, brand awareness and relationships with some really great people,” said OEJ Novelty Director James.

“We also had the opportunity to introduce our upcoming Spring collection, ‘Our Erotic Journey to Space’ a celestial five-piece assortment of vibrating pleasure devices ready for liftoff in the coming weeks.”

OEJ Novelty devices, remote-controlled toys can be operated either via remote or manually, and are cross-platform, which means you can use one remote to simultaneously control two toys. The playful intimacy brand’s Enchantress Palm Massager by Curious was singled out as a nominee for Outstanding Powered Product, and its Wild at Heart by Sublime discreet portable vibrator was nominated in the category of Outstanding Innovation.

Even good old fashioned sheaths got the thumbs-up. Paradise Marketing, America’s Number One source of condoms and lubricants, took home the 2022 XBIZ Award trophy for Condom Manufacturer of the Year. The prestigious XBIZ accolade marks the fifth year in a row that the California company has won in this category.

Paradise Marketing stock-list reads like the famous gag in Monty Python, including Kimono, 004, Atlas, Beyond Seven, Durex, Crown, Fantasy, Caution Wear, Trojan, Trustex, Night Light, Cake, Wink, One, Lover Covers, Lifestyles, Contempo and company in-house brand Paradise condoms along with a number of personal lubricants and vibrating toys.

“We proudly carry the best condoms of any wholesaler in the business, and we are especially proud of our natural rubber latex Paradise condoms, which offers ultra-smooth lubrication and unparalleled strength and reliability.”

Paradise Marketing has long been an industry leader in the wholesale sales of condoms and lubricants for 43 years, carrying the largest selection of sexual wellness products with impeccable customer service and competitive pricing for the ultimate in one-stop shopping.

But in the entertainment stakes, Adult Time was celebrating 10 AVN Award wins, including Grand Reel (Best Picture) for its wildly popular feature film, Casey: A True Story, on the heels of AVN’s virtual ceremony last month.

The semi-autobiographical tale of trans superstar Casey Kisses, who was also singularly honored with Trans Performer of the Year and Favorite Trans Cam Star awards, picked up seven awards in total; in addition to Grand Reel, the feature won Best Screenplay for Joanna Angel and Shawn Alff, Best Supporting Actor for Tommy Pistol, Best Supporting Actress for Kira Noir, Best Soundtrack, Best Thespian – Trans/X for Kisses and Best Non-Sex Performance for Derrick Pierce.

Burning Angel’s Succubus scored two awards for Best Trans Group Sex Scene (with Aubrey Kate, Jane Wilde & Small Hands) and Best Trans One-on-One Sex Scene (with Aubrey Kate & Small Hands), and AVN Director of the Year Ricky Greenwood’s Sweet Sweet Sally Mae was recognized for Best Lesbian Movie or Limited Series.

“I thank all of the directors, actors, writers, crew, editors, designers, and production staff who worked tirelessly to bring these films to life,” said Bree Mills, Chief Creative Officer at Adult Time and Executive Producer of Casey: A True Story.

Launched in 2018, Adult Time is a streaming service exclusively for adults. Created by award-winning filmmaker Bree Mills, who also serves as Chief Creative Officer, Adult Time is a platform built by fans who believe in a future where mature audiences can safely, securely, and proudly have a place in their lineup for premium adult content.

Dubbed the ‘Netflix of Porn’ by mainstream media outlets, Adult Time offers an extensive catalog of more than 300 channels, 58,000 episodes and 8 new releases per day from some of the most recognized studios, including Girlsway, Pure Taboo, Burning Angel, Fantasy Massage, 21 Sextury and Vivid Entertainment, alongside exclusive original series, feature films, and much more.

As for erotic production, Vixen Media Group Celebrated 15 XBIZ Award Wins for 2022. Deeper, the luxury film brand from esteemed producer/filmmaker Kayden Kross, earned four awards for Muse 2: Feature Movie of the Year, Best Acting-Lead for star Maitland Ward, Best Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. Kross also scored in the category of Director of the Year, her fourth consecutive win since 2019.

The studio also won the XBIZ trophy for Vignette Movie of the Year for ‘If It Feels Good 2’ and Deeper.com picked up an award for Erotic Site of the Year.

Vixen brought in Best Sex Scene-Performer Showcase for Emily Willis, Mick Blue & Dante Colle in ‘Influence: Emily Willis’, Performer Showcase of the Year for ‘Psychosexual’, and Studio of the Year for Vixen Media Group.

Blacked won two awards: Vignette Series of the Year for ‘Baddies’ and Best Sex Scene-Vignette for Kenzie Anne & Jax Slayher in ‘Black & White 19’, while Tushy won a trophy for Gonzo Series of the YearIn ‘Tushy Raw’.

Slayed, the newly launched all-girl brand that highlights the industry’s most exclusive stars, nabbed two trophies as well: Best New Studio/Imprint and Best New Site.

“2021 was an incredible season and we’d like to thank our amazing world-class talent, our dedicated production team, and directors, and XBiz for their hard work in organizing and putting on this show.” said Mike Miller, an Executive Producer for VMG.

All attendees left the show feeling all the trophies were ‘well received’.