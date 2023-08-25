Boughey/Buick Combo May Be The Ones To Follow

Validated was well-backed ahead of his debut, and he may well prove to be the biggest danger to Lambert, who is my selection in the 3.10pm at Yarmouth for trainer George Boughey and jockey William Buick.

A well-beaten 33/1 shot on his debut at Yarmouth someone knew he has improved hand over fist for that run as he was backed down to 11/4 at Newmarket before running away in a seller by over seven lengths, despite givng 5lb to the odds-on runner-up.

Nothing in behind has run since so we have no idea how strong (or weak) that form is, but we do know he gets in here without a penalty for that victory, and that the time was better than the two races over the same trip that followed, suggesting he may be able to win for a second time this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lambert 3.10pm Yarmouth 9/4 most bookmakers