Tate’s Flying Machine Could Go Close

Flying Frontier won two of his first three starts this year at Carlisle over nine furlongs and then at Redcar over a mile and a quarter, but he did let his supporters down when a two-length fourth at Newcastle last time out, when stepped up to a mile and a half for his handicap debut.

It looked to me as if the trip was the issue there, yet the handicapper has seen fit to drop him 2lb for that run which seems pretty generous. Back in trip to the mile and a quarter here, which seems far more suitable for a son of Farhh, after only four starts he may have more to offer, though he will hopefully be a half decent price in a tricky Class Two handicap this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Flying Frontier 4.20pm Yarmouth 11/2 Bet365 and William Hill