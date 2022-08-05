It really is about time I showed some support for the Sunday Series, and as Haydock have by far the better fields this afternoon and evening, we see evidence before our eyes that better prize money can attract more runners. We are a bit too rich in handicaps for my liking, but I cannot resist a very small each way bet on Real Terms in the 6.45pm.

The lightly-raced five-year-old won over a mile and three at Carlisle before doubling up over a mile and a quarter at Newcastle but the interesting thing is, she steps up to two miles this evening for the very first time off a mark 3lb higher than she has suffered in the past.

A look at her breeding sends mixed messages, but her sire Champs Elysees won over a mile and a half and has sired winners over fences and hurdles, as well as over extreme distances on the Flat, so there is hope that she could even improve for such a dramatic move.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Real Terms 6.45pm Haydock 18/1 Paddy Power and Betfair