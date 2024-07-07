Kyprios -Ryan Moore winners lead in The Gold Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Royal Ascot 16.6.2022 ©Mark Cranham-focusonracing.com
Unexposed Filly Gets One Last Chance

July 7, 2024
Sean Trivass

Ripon’s evening card is of some interest with the frustrating Sea La Venus my idea of an each way option in the finale at 8.30pm.

I rather doubt her connections were planning on running the daughter of Sea The Stars out of a Group placed Lope De Vega mare in a Class Six handicap but after three starts, that is exactly where we are.

Although she is yet to get within 10 lengths of the winner with a 14 and a half length sixth at Lingfield last month, that gives her a mark of just 62 for her handicap debut and if she can’t hit a top three spot in this field, I wonder if she ever will?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sea La Venus 8.30pm Ripon 13/8 Bet365

