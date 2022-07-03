Bowen Horse Can Lord It.

Our second bets runs over fences at Worcester when Lord Bryan looks to make it three out of three for the season for the Peter Bowen stable. Success at Ffos Las was followed by an easy C&D win here last time out, and although he has been put up another 8lb by the handicapper, I am hoping that he may have even more to come.

A likely front runner, the worry is he will not have his own way at the head of affairs but I think going and track suit him better than most and if he can slip the field, even narrowly, then I think he will prove very hard to beat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lord Bryan 1.35pm Worcester 4/1 William Hill