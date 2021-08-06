Boys In Blue To Make It Real At Haydock

The Godolphin team look all set for a good weekend as things stand with numerous horses in with solid chances in their respective races , but none more so than Real World in the Group Three Rose Of Lancaster Stakes due off at 4.10pm from Haydock.

A winner on his debut at Chelmsford, her was switched to the dirt in Dubai for his next four starts where he ran well without success, and made his turf debut in the fiercely competitive Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot, wearing cheekpieces for the first time.

Sent off an 18/1 chance he simply ran away with that by close to five lengths eased down, and followed up in Listed company with ease at Newbury and I note he now holds Group One entries at Ascot on Champions Day, suggesting this level is easily within his abilities. One thing I am concerned ambit is the gored hence the 1-pt win bet – on good grind or faster he would have been a bigger bet, but we have no evidence one way or the other about his ability to handle this going.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Real World 4.10pm Haydock 2/1 BetFred