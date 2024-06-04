Bred In The Purple – And Then Some

The early 2/1 about Aidan O’Brien’s Mother Nature could well look good value by the end of the 5.55pm at The Curragh this evening, as the daughter of Justify heads to the track for the second time under Ryan Moore.

The first foal of Heaven On Earth, who is a sister of Minding (1000 Guineas and Oaks), Tuesday (Oaks) and Empress Josephine (Irish 1000 Guineas) she is racing royalty, and was only beaten on debut when her lack of experience began to show close home to see her beaten by a short-head.

Highly regarded, she still holds an Irish Oaks entry for late July and will need to win this and do so impressively to take up that lofty engagement.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mother Nature 5.55pm The Curragh 5/4 most bookmakers