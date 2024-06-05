UK Elections 2024 – World Exclusive SEX DOLLS & THE LABOUR PARTY

Could Angela Rayner Sex DOLLS swing the 2024 general election?

A Daily Sport investigation has found Far Eastern PERVERTS are hell bent on influencing our GENERAL ELECTION or should that be GENERAL ERECTIONS after launching SICK Angela Rayner BLOW UP DOLLS which they plan to flood the UK with in the run up to the July 4th vote.

A factory based on the outskirts of the capital of ultra secretive North Korea, Pyongyang has so far shipped 200,000 of these SICK vinyl toys into the UK and unscrupulous traders both online and in STREET MARKETS up and down our fair country are Knocking these SICK sex toys out to anyone who wants them for £20 a go.

Daily Sport asks our patriotic readers to contact us if they are offered one of these dolls for sale.

We never thought Pyongyang had been twinned with Peckham aye Del Boy?

Britain’s favourite family newspaper contacted Angela Rayner’s office, the electoral commission and the Labour Party for comment but none replied prior to going to press.