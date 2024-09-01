BRILLIANT DOBEY SETS UP SCHINDLER SHOWDOWN IN HILDESHEIM

Chris Dobey produced a breathtaking display to set up a last 16 showdown against German number one Martin Schindler at the NEO.bet German Darts Championship, as reigning champion Ricardo Pietreczko made a winning return in Hildesheim.

Dobey laid down a marker in his hunt for a maiden European Tour title with his third-highest ever average of 110.64 to defeat birthday boy Mickey Mansell 6-2 at Halle 39 on Saturday.

The Bedlington star converted six doubles from seven attempts and produced two 11-darters in a stunning display as he bids to follow his recent Players Championship win with another ranking triumph.

“I felt great,” reflected Dobey. “Mickey is hard to play against but he’s a fantastic player so I knew what I had to do and I’m just happy to get that win.

“I’m in some good form – I’ve won the last Players Championship and I’m playing well. I’m happy and if I can keep playing like that it’s going to take someone really good to beat me.”

Schindler booked his place in Sunday afternoon’s third round with a comeback win over Mensur Suljovic, winning five of the last six legs to begin his bid for a second European Tour title of 2024.

The 28-year-old won three straight legs from 3-1 adrift to seize the initiative, and although Suljovic levelled with a clinical 128 kill, Schindler responded with a majestic 167 finish in the penultimate leg on his way to a 6-4 victory.

Defending champion Pietreczko also delighted the home faithful in Hildesheim with a 6-3 success against Simon Whitlock, drawing first blood with an 11-dart hold, which set the tone for a controlled display.

Luke Littler was one of Saturday’s most impressive performers, averaging 101.33 to wrap up a ruthless whitewash win against Ireland’s Dylan Slevin, as he sets his sights on a third European Tour title of the year.

Michael van Gerwen ran out a convincing 6-2 winner in his heavyweight second round tussle against James Wade, racing into an early 4-0 advantage on his way to opening his challenge for a fourth German Darts Championship title.

Peter Wright continued his revival with a dramatic last-leg victory against Stephen Bunting, pinning six of his 12 attempts at double to defy a 103 average and six maximums from the current Masters champion.

Krzysztof Ratajski also won through a deciding-leg clash at the expense of Gerwyn Price, fending off a late fightback from the 2021 World Champion to celebrate his first big stage success over the Welshman in six years.

Top seed Dave Chisnall – a German Darts Champion in 2013 – claimed a comfortable 6-3 win against Dom Taylor, kicking off proceedings with a spectacular 160 checkout before sealing his progress with a 95 average.

Chisnall will play Joe Cullen for a place in the last eight, after the former Masters champion halted Max Hopp’s European Tour comeback with a battling 6-4 victory.

Elsewhere, checkouts of 132 and 117 helped Gian van Veen pull clear from three-all to seal a 6-3 win over Robert Owen in Saturday’s opening tie, with the Dutchman impressing with a 102.65 average.

Danny Noppert wired double 12 for a nine-darter during his narrow 6-4 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode – going within a millimetre of perfection in leg nine as he broke the deadlock in their all-Dutch affair with a 12-darter before closing out victory.

Nick Kenny survived three missed match darts from Ross Smith in a dramatic decider as the Welshman won through to the final day of a European Tour event for the first time.

Smith led 2-0, and then came from 4-2 down to lead 5-4, but Kenny pinned the bull in leg ten to send the tie all the way, and when the former European Champion missed the bull and two darts at double eight, the Welshman stepped in to snatch victory.

Ryan Searle defied a 158 checkout and a fightback from 4-1 down by Jonny Clayton before he edged to a 6-4 win over the former Premier League champion, while Damon Heta reeled off six straight legs from 2-0 down to deny Ritchie Edhouse.

Heta will now take on former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, who proved too strong for Ryan Joyce with a 6-3 success, while Daryl Gurney delivered a brutal 152 checkout on his way to a thumping 6-1 win over Stephen Burton.

Following Sunday afternoon’s last 16 action, the German Darts Championship will conclude with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session, as the destiny of the title is decided in Hildesheim.

Live coverage of all 2024 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers’ worldwide.

2024 NEO.bet German Darts Championship

Saturday August 31

Second Round

Gian van Veen 6-3 Robert Owen

Andrew Gilding 6-3 Ryan Joyce

Daryl Gurney 6-1 Stephen Burton

Chris Dobey 6-2 Mickey Mansell

Nick Kenny 6-5 Ross Smith

Danny Noppert 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Ryan Searle 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Damon Heta 6-2 Ritchie Edhouse

Evening Session

Dave Chisnall 6-3 Dom Taylor

Joe Cullen 6-4 Max Hopp

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 James Wade

Martin Schindler 6-4 Mensur Suljovic

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-3 Simon Whitlock

Peter Wright 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Luke Littler 6-0 Dylan Slevin

Sunday September 1

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Dave Chisnall v Joe Cullen

Martin Schindler v Chris Dobey

Danny Noppert v Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright v Gian van Veen

Krzysztof Ratajski v Daryl Gurney

Nick Kenny v Ricardo Pietreczko

Damon Heta v Andrew Gilding

Ryan Searle v Luke Littler

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Sunday’s games played in Draw Bracket order

Format – All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Photos credit PDC Europe