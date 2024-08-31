CLINICAL TAYLOR SEES OFF BARNEY IN NEO.BET GERMAN DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP OPENER

Dom Taylor produced a flawless display of finishing on the outer double ring as he overcame Raymond van Barneveld at the NEO.bet German Darts Championship on Friday, where big guns Peter Wright, Jonny Clayton and James Wade also picked up wins.

Dutch legend Van Barneveld has enjoyed many famous clashes with a Taylor throughout his illustrious career – usually Phil – but this time could only watch on as an inspired Dom progressed to face top seed Dave Chisnall at Halle 39 in Hildesheim.

Bristol’s Taylor moved 3-0 up by taking out 82, 150 and 76 and also led 5-1 after firing in legs of 14 and 13 darts – having only missed one dart at a double, at the bull for a 170 finish.

Van Barneveld responded with a 161 checkout to keep his hopes alive, but Taylor returned – after missing the bull to take out 164 – to pin double eight and seal a clinical display.

“I’m happy with that,” said the 26-year-old. “I always seem to play better when it’s [players with] the legendary status or the higher-ranked player – I must just love the pressure.”

Wright took out finishes of 100, 116, 120 and 105 as the two-time World Champion enjoyed a 6-4 win over German prospect Niko Springer, who produced a 128 checkout in leg nine of a high-quality contest.

Clayton emerged victorious 6-5 following a see-saw clash with Martin Lukeman, with the Welsh ace now meeting Ryan Searle in round two.

Wade set up a clash between two of the sport’s most successful ever players against Michael van Gerwen in round two, after defeating Maik Kuivenhoven 6-3.

Wade led 3-0 in the early exchanges, and legs of 14, 12 and 14 darts were enough to hold off the Dutchman’s fightback.

Former World Youth Champion Max Hopp celebrated his European Tour return with a 6-2 defeat of Jose de Sousa, with the popular German ace landing an 11-darter and a 144 finish in his first big-stage appearance for over two years.

Dylan Slevin held off Steve Beaton’s fightback from 3-0 down to claim a 6-4 win over the veteran star, who was competing in his final European Tour event before retirement at the end of 2024.

“Steve is a legend and I was privileged to play him on his final Euro Tour [appearance],” said Slevin, who now plays Luke Littler on Saturday.

“Luke’s a serious talent. Getting to the final of the World Championship is a huge accomplishment but if I can play a small bit better tomorrow maybe I’ll get over the line, and I’ll enjoy it.”

Simon Whitlock – a European Tour winner 12 years ago – produced legs of 12 and 13 darts to break a deadlock with Callan Rydz and complete a 6-4 win, meaning he now faces reigning champion Ricardo Pietreczko in Saturday’s second round.

Mensur Suljovic rolled back the years with a 102.43 average in an impressive 6-2 win over UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh.

The Austrian veteran now takes on Martin Schindler in round two, as the duo bid to progress to Sunday’s final stages in Hildesheim.

Former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding came from 2-0 down to defeat Sweden’s Johan Engstrom 6-4, progressing to a tie with Ryan Joyce.

Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski opened his bid to win a third European Tour event, seeing off German qualifier Dragutin Horvat over nine legs to set up a clash with Gerwyn Price on Saturday.

Dirk van Duijvenbode progressed to an all-Dutch second round tie with Danny Noppert following a dominant 6-2 win over Brendan Dolan.

Nick Kenny made his return to the European Tour, for the first time since the 2023 Austrian Darts Open, with a 6-3 win over Jelle Klaasen, reeling off four straight legs from 3-2 down.

Robert Owen impressed with a 102 average as he set up a second round tie with Gian van Veen by defeating Poland’s Krzysztof Kciuk 6-3.

Mickey Mansell progressed to a second round tie with Chris Dobey after seeing off German qualifier Matthias Ehlers 6-2, pulling clear after sharing the opening four legs.

Ritchie Edhouse overcame Luke Woodhouse 6-5 in a tight contest to open the evening session, as he progressed to play Damon Heta in the last 32.

Stephen Burton finished six doubles from 11 attempts in his 6-4 win over Croatia’s Boris Krcmar, sealing a first European Tour victory with a 121 finish as he moves through to a tie with Daryl Gurney.

Saturday’s second round features the 16 seeded players taking on the first round winners, before Sunday sees the destiny of the title decided across two sessions in Hildesheim.

Live coverage of all 2024 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers’ worldwide.

2024 NEO.bet German Darts Championship

Friday August 30

First Round

Afternoon Session

Nick Kenny 6-3 Jelle Klaasen

Robert Owen 6-3 Krzysztof Kciuk

Mickey Mansell 6-2 Matthias Ehlers

Andrew Gilding 6-4 Johan Engstrom

Dylan Slevin 6-4 Steve Beaton

Stephen Burton 6-4 Boris Krcmar

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Dragutin Horvat

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Brendan Dolan

Evening Session

Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Luke Woodhouse

Max Hopp 6-2 Jose De Sousa

James Wade 6-3 Maik Kuivenhoven

Dom Taylor 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright 6-4 Niko Springer

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Martin Lukeman

Simon Whitlock 6-4 Callan Rydz

Mensur Suljovic 6-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Saturday August 31

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Gian van Veen v Robert Owen

Ryan Joyce v Andrew Gilding

Daryl Gurney v Stephen Burton

Chris Dobey v Mickey Mansell

Ross Smith v Nick Kenny

Danny Noppert v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Ryan Searle v Jonny Clayton

Damon Heta v Ritchie Edhouse

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Dave Chisnall v Dom Taylor

Joe Cullen v Max Hopp

Gerwyn Price v Krzysztof Ratajski

Michael van Gerwen v James Wade

Martin Schindler v Mensur Suljovic

Ricardo Pietreczko v Simon Whitlock

Stephen Bunting v Peter Wright

Luke Littler v Dylan Slevin

Best of 11 legs