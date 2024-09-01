Course And Distance Winner Is Hard To Oppose

Some of the worst racing I have seen for some time this Monday but if we can dig out a winner (or two) then no one will really care!

At Brighton, I do quite like the chances of Irezumi in the 3.20pm, though it is a Class Six so I won’t be going overboard with any bets!

A course and distance winner last time out by over three lengths, the four-year-old has only been put up 4lb by the handicapper which seems fairly generous, and although no world-beater, he was second here over further earlier last month, suggesting his win was not the fluke some will have you believe.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Irezumi 3.20pm Brighton 11/8 all bookmakers