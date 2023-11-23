Bringing The A Team To Haydock

It’s a Saturday so we know we are talking ultra-competitive stuff but I have found a trio of horses in with chances today, starting with big-priced each way shout Howlingmadmurdock in the three-mile handicap hurdle from Haydock, due off at 2.20pm. Trainer Tom Lacey has his string in good form with three winners from his last nine runners (33%) as I write, and the six-year-old may well be one of the best horses in the stable.

The winner of two of his four starts last season and a nine-length fifth to Apple Away in the Sefton at Aintree last April, he is up against his elders now but has room to improve further and better still, has won first time out in both of his two seasons.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Howlingmadmurdock 2.20pm Haydock 28/1 Coral