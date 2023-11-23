He Could Be The Leader Of The Gang

Jockey Harry Cobden will be up for riding winners at Ascot this afternoon having been sent there and missing the ride on Bravemansgame at Haydock, and although he has plenty of chances, Farnoge many struggle to give 5lb to point-to-point winner Leader In The Park in the novice hurdle at 12.55pm.

The suggestion cost an eye-watering £250,000 at the sales after romping home at Tallow by over 50 lengths, but his cause was helped by the late fall of Truckers Cruising. Although I doubt that form will hold up to much in the long-term he is clearly some prospect at the age of five, and if he is ready to roll then he could be one to watch this season and in later years.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Leader In The Park 12.55pm Ascot 9/2 Bet365