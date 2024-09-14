Bucking The Trends At The Curragh

The racing Gods have favoured Bradsell ahead of the Flying Five at 3.35pm with a decent draw in the 14 stall, and as he is officially the best horse in the race I can see why he will go off at a fairly short price.

No fun in that I hear you cry, and I am inclined to agree with that and head off to back Bucanero Fuerte each way at a double figure price instead.

Rated just 3lb shy of the jolly and receiving a pound here, the three-year-old has had a truncated season with a win at Naas and a sixth in the Betfair Sprint at Haydock last month, were he was in the lead two out only to fade late on over the six furlongs.

Dropping back to five today, and popping out of the 18 stall, he will hopefully find this less taxing on his limited stamina.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bucanero Fuerte 3.35pm The Curragh 12/1 Bet365 and William Hill