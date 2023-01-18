William Buick Is The Master Of Meydan

The Zabeel Mile due off at 4.20pm seems likely to go the way of Godolphin, but nothing clever in suggesting that as they are responsible for five for the eight runners here. Jockey bookings suggest Master Of The Seas is their number one with William Buick in the saddle, and righty so IF he can be reproduced at his very best after an absence stretching back to April last year.

He did win that day after six months off so he can go well fresh which is a big positive, though you do have to wonder why he hasn’t been seen since taking the Earl Of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket. He may need to be rousted along earlier dropping back a furlong to the mile here, but he is the class act if at his best in this field, and the fact that they persevere with the son of Dubawi as a gelded five-year-old suggests they feel there may still be more to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Master of The Seas 4.20pm Meydan (Dubai) 4/6 Bet365