Buick Balding Combo Looking Good At Thirsk

William Buick heads north to Thirsk this afternoon and I think he can have a successful day, starting in the 2.20pm when he rides Thyer for trainer Andrew Balding.

Like many of the stable’s newcomers he looked as if the race would do him good on his sole start at Newbury where he was ridden form off the pace before finishing well to come home third, beaten less than four lengths at the line. He has an added furlong now and with improvement pretty much assured, he may get off the mark at the second attempt here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win Thyer 2.20pm Thirsk 4/6 Bet365