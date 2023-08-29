Callan The Man In The Lucky Last

Global Style is no world -beater but it looks like trainer Tony Carroll means business in the 4.55pm when he has booked “Iron Man” Neil Callan to ride the eight-year-old.

This is only a 0-50 stakes and he is the joint highest rated in the field, but more importantly, he arrives in good form after a half length third at Brighton last time out. Two of his three career wins have been on the all-weather which is promising, though his jockey will earn his riding fee stoking him up bright and early over two furlongs shorter today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Global Style 4.55pm Chelmsford 100/30 Bet365