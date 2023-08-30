Dreaming Of A Good Day At The Races

Just one race later William Buick is back in action on the Charlie Appleby trained Cinderella’s Dream a winning daughter of Shamardal who scored on the turf at Lingfield on her May debut despite looking as green as grass. Starting slowly she tried jumping the path two furlongs out before being pushed out to win by a comfortable neck, but it is her likely improvement that catches the eye.

This won’t be a walk in the park for her with Roger Varian’s Shin Jidai and the well-regarded Faayzah in opposition, but if she is as good as I hope, she may well follow up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cinderella’s Dream 2.50pm Thirsk 13/8 SkyBet and 888Sport.com