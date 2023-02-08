Buick Can Continue to Dominate In Dubai

The UK racing is beyond me this afternoon with decent racing ground seeing poor turnouts which are a real turnoff to me as a punter and make it ever more difficult to sort out a spot of value for us all. For that reason we will start off at Meydan (Dubai) who served us well last week with two winners out of two, and I am hoping we can go close to repeating that feat here.

The two Group races look a good place to start and that means the 4.20pm, a five furlong sprint on the turf that will be over in the blink of an eye. Named after Blue Point, it comes as no huge surprise to see Godolphin well represented with both Man Of Promise and Lazuli, and although it could be close between the pair, my vote goes with William Buick’s mount as he seems likely to have had the choice.

My option won on his only start this season when beating his stable rival very easily here despite returning from close to five months off, and as they meet at level weights again today, there is no real reason to expect that form to be reversed.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lazuli 4.20pm Meydan (Dubai) 11/8 most bookmakers