The Statistics Point To Hills Newcomer At Newcastle

Trainer Charlie Hills has his string in good form at present with a 33% strike rate and I am hoping he can add to that when the well-bred Tajdif heads off to Newcastle to debut in the 6.10pm over seven furlongs. By Invincible Spirit out of an Oasis Dream mare, he set connections back 150,000Gns as a foal and has survived the recent cut-backs of the Shadwell Estates operation, suggesting he has plenty of ability.

The trip looks ideal on breeding at least, while his sire has a ridiculous 42% success rate on the all-weather (361 winners from 861 runners) suggesting the surface is a bonus, and if he is primed to go as hoped, we could see Rossa Ryan riding him to success this evening to land our bets.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tajdif 6.10pm Newcastle 6/1 Bet365