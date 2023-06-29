Buick Can Fire In Another Winner

Off to Newmarket again this evening, and although the Charlie Appleby yard haven’t been on fire recently by their lofty standards, he has still had seven winners in the last two week so everything in his garden remains rosy.

Newcomer Moonfire has been showing up well with previous winners and the daughter of Blue Point is reportedly ready to do herself justice here and as she is related to plenty of Group and Graded class winners, big things will be expected of her in the longer term.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Moonfire 5.15pm Newmarket 6/4 Bet365