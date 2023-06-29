BUSY TIMES AT THE TOTE AND THE WORLD POOL WITH SOME SERIOUS MONEY UP FOR GRABS

Wow – not only is the card at The Curragh on Sunday a World Pool day but on the same afternoon the German Derby is a stand alone World Pool race, with the Uk represented by Ralph Beckett & Ireland by Jessica Harrington have a runner. As usual, all World Pool races available via the Tote on-course and online.

Add in some big money Tote placepot guarantees over the weekend (see below) PLUS the Scoop6 and the ITV7 and someone, hopefully a Daily Sport reader, will be striking it rich on the horses!

This week’s Placepot and other bet guarantees with the Tote

Friday – Chester £100,000

Saturday – Newcastle £250,000

Sunday – Uttoxeter £100,000

Scoop6

12.20 Newcastle

12.40 Newmarket

12.55 Newcastle

1.30 Newcastle

2.05 Newcastle

2.40 Newcastle

Win Fund rollover £63,183

Bonus Fund rollover £16,672

Estimated combined pools £110,000

Trifecta rollover race: 2.05 Newcastle (Northumberland Plate)

Rollover currently at £19,264 but final total will follow tomorrow morning.

ITV7 Placepot

Saturday

Newcastle: 12:55, 13:30, 14:05

Newmarket: 13:15, 13:50

Chester: 13:57

Curragh: 13:40

Sunday

Curragh: 13:50, 14:25, 15:00, 15:40

Cartmel: 14:05, 14:40

Uttoxeter: 15:12

All races televised on ITV1