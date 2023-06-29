BUSY TIMES AT THE TOTE AND THE WORLD POOL WITH SOME SERIOUS MONEY UP FOR GRABS

Wow – not only is the card at The Curragh on Sunday a World Pool day but on the same afternoon the German Derby is a stand alone World Pool race, with the Uk represented by Ralph Beckett & Ireland by Jessica Harrington have a runner. As usual, all World Pool races available via the Tote on-course and online.
Add in some big money Tote placepot guarantees over the weekend (see below) PLUS the Scoop6 and the ITV7 and someone, hopefully a Daily Sport reader, will be striking it rich on the horses!
This week’s Placepot and other bet guarantees with the Tote
Friday – Chester £100,000
Saturday – Newcastle £250,000
Sunday – Uttoxeter £100,000
Scoop6
12.20 Newcastle
12.40 Newmarket
12.55 Newcastle
1.30 Newcastle
2.05 Newcastle
2.40 Newcastle
Win Fund rollover £63,183
Bonus Fund rollover £16,672
Estimated combined pools £110,000
Trifecta rollover race: 2.05 Newcastle (Northumberland Plate)
Rollover currently at £19,264 but final total will follow tomorrow morning.
ITV7 Placepot
Saturday
Newcastle: 12:55, 13:30, 14:05
Newmarket: 13:15, 13:50
Chester: 13:57
Curragh: 13:40
Sunday
Curragh: 13:50, 14:25, 15:00, 15:40
Cartmel: 14:05, 14:40
Uttoxeter: 15:12
All races televised on ITV1