Scene But Not Heard

Later on the same card I am willing to take a risk on Behind The Scenes in the 7.35pm when James Tate’s filly has her first start of the season. Although she has been a little slow to come to hand this year, she won first time out last season, followed that with a close up second at Leicester, before failing to handle the softer ground at Saint-Cloud when stepped up in to Group Three company.

I have always felt she would be far better this year and if she is ready to go after a break, she may prove far too good for all of these opponents.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Behind The Scenes 7.35pm Newmarket 5/1 William Hill