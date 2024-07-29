Buick Could Start The Day With A Winner

Well its Glorious Goodwood starting this afternoon, so once more I will try to find two selections a day that I feel are likeliest to land the odds for us – and a short bullet point article covering the other races for anyone lucky enough to be heading off to the races, or fancying a placepot or something similar.

Handicaps are, by definition, the toughest races to solve, but if we get it right, we could be richly rewarded. Four and five-year-olds have won all of the last 10 runnings so I will start by putting a line through any older contenders.

A high draw has given us the last three winners and if that continues then my money, to very small stakes, will be on Wadacre Gomez who is coming out of the 14 stall.

The Johnston yard have won this three times in the last eight years and with William Buick booked to ride, he can go well at a double figure price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wadacre Gomez 1.50pm Goodwood 12/1 William Hill, Paddy Power, and Betfair Sportsbook