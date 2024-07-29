The Rest Of The Glorious Goodwood Card

2.25pm

Not the best field I have ever seen assembled for the Vintage Stakes but I cannot for the life of me see why Wolf Of Badenoch is as big as he is after winning a shade cleverly on his Doncaster debut under Jamie Spencer who rides again this afternoon. He wasn’t given a hard time to win going away that day, and although I am convinced he will be even better over a mile, a fast run seven here won’t be an issue and he has every chance of running into a place at least.

Wolf Of Badenoch Each Way 12/1 most bookmakers

3.35pm

An further rain would see Trueshan in with a chance of taking the Goodwood Cup but if he turns up anywhere near to the top of his game, this is all about the odds-on Kyprios. Aidan O’Brien’s now six-year-old won this in 2022 and missed the race in 2203, but he has looked back to form with wins at Navan, Leopardstown and Royal Ascot this season, and is impossible to oppose this afternoon.

Kyprios To Win 8/15 Bet Victor

4.10pm

We haven’t seen a winning favourite of this in forever (or that’s how it feels), so you can only imagine how confident I am selecting here! Walbank hasn’t been seen since a poor run at Meydan in Dubai where he was found to be lame after the race, but may be better judged on his win at the same track in January when he quickened up nicely to win a decent handicap. Lightly raced with only eight career starts, we have to assume he is over his issues to be sent back to the track, and if he gets a clear run from the one stall he could overhaul them all late on.

Walbank each way 12/1 Ladbrokes

4.45pm

I have never really understood what a maiden is doing on a Glorious Goodwood card but here we are regardless. Joseph O’Brien’s Gannas caught the eye first time out when he ran on into third despite being denied a clear run at a crucial stage at Fairyhouse and he is one to at least consider. Sent off an 18/1 chance that day, suggesting little was expected, he certainly outran those odds and if he improves for the race and the experience, he could go well here in a race with more unknown quantities than actual form.

Gannas each way 5/1 Bet365

5.20pm

Two handicaps to end the card, it is almost as if they want to make sure very few racegoers leave with anything left in their pockets, but if Mercury Day keeps on improving, she could be the one to back. Trained by Conrad Allen, I’ll admit my bias here as we go back too many years for either of us to count, and you have to wonder, would the horse be rated a few pounds higher were she trained by a “household name”? The winner of both his starts this season, by a length at Nottingham and a couple of lengths at Newmarket, she has been put up 5lb for her latest win but was value for more and although this is a tougher and better contest, I am hoping to cheer her home.

Mercury Day each way 8/1 William Hill

5.55pm

All three runnings of this have gone to three-year-olds, and that may well continue if Miss Bodacious bounces back to form. Karl Burke’s daughter of Zoustar dead-heated at Chelmsford to get off the mark at the second attempt in February and she followed that with an easy win at Newmarket on her handicap bow before they stepped her up to seven furlongs, which frankly didn’t work. Fifth of nine after pulling too hard for her own good after a poor start and then weakening late on, the return to six furlongs against her own sex could see her getting involved in the finish once more.

Miss Bodacious each way 11/1 Bet365