Rab’s Yer Man This time Around

On what looks like it may be turning into an each way kind of day, the Lennox Stakes sees Kinross heading the market at 3/1, but if the sun keeps shining he may not get the cut in the ground he needs to be seen at his best.

In my opinion, (sorry mate) Rab Havlin was not seen at his best when riding Audience last time out at, going off a touch too slowly on the front and not managing to draw the finishing sting out of his opponents.

Dropped back a furlong here, I doubt that mistake is repeated, and as he own the Group One Lockinge at Newbury on his return in May, this Group Two looks easily within his grasp, though at current prices each way has to be the play.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Audience 3.00pm Goodwood 17/2 William Hill