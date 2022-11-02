First Time Out For Third Time

Well, the weather has been taking its toll lately with Nottingham a washout (for example), so it makes sense to avoid the turf Flat in the UK today and look elsewhere for our selections.

Exeter put on a decent card headed by the Haldon Gold Cup, and trainer Dan Skelton has made no secret that he thinks Third Time Lucki is the one they all have to beat.

He is reported to be in fine form at home, goes well fresh, and most importantly his trainer seems very bullish – and that will be more than enough to see me backing him this afternoon in a race that looks likely to be run to suit him.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Third Time Lucki 3.35pm Exeter 15/8 most bookmakers