Bullet To Fire Once More

I have to admit to being a little wary of backing a horse after it has won at a big price, but it is hard to ignore Bolly Bullet, who made his first start for trainer John O’Shea a winning won when coming home pulling a cart at odds of 25/1 here over a furlong further, and on his first start for close to a year.

That was also an apprentice event so he escapes any kind of penalty here, and as he was in the lead a furlong out and could have got there even sooner, the trip doesn’t worry me one iota. Add good to soft ground there and predicted here too, proof he handles the track, and the probability that he will improve for that start, and you can see why he makes my shortlist, though I will stick to a small bet with the bounce factor upper in my mind.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt win Bolly Bullet 5.25pm Salisbury 3/1 SkyBet, Paddypower and many others.